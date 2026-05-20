Jim Cramer Says Towns Should Demand 'Strict Adherence' From Big Tech Building Data Centers

Jim Cramer is calling on local municipalities across the country to leverage their negotiating power against tech giants building data centers, urging towns to demand both environmental protections and significant community investments before allowing construction to begin.

Enforcing Environmental Accountability

As the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and digital transformation drive a massive expansion in technical infrastructure, Cramer took to X to warn communities about the historical ecological toll of these massive facilities.

He pointed out that “many data center builders initially got away with damaging the environment,” signaling an urgent need for a fundamental shift in how local governments handle tech zoning and corporate approvals.

“Each town must be sure to demand strict adherence to pollution rules,” Cramer stated. He empowered locales to hold their ground and walk away from inadequate deals, adding, “Ask for what your town needs. If they won’t give it, then let them go elsewhere.”

Extracting Value From The ‘Neo-Cloud’

Beyond immediate environmental concerns, Cramer highlighted the stark economic reality of modern data centers: they require massive physical footprints and immense power resources, yet they offer minimal long-term job creation for the surrounding area.

Acknowledging the fact that these specialized facilities “don’t employ a lot of people when they are finished,” he advised municipal leaders to treat the initial construction phase as a critical bargaining chip for civic improvements.

“Data center locales should sit down with the companies and ask for help with unmet needs,” Cramer advised his followers. He strongly encouraged negotiations to offset the lack of local employment, asking, “why not extract as much as you can from the neo-cloud and hyperscalers to help your community??”

The Trillion-Dollar Buildout: Who Is Building What?

These tech behemoths are rapidly acquiring land, securing power grid access, and racing to build multi-gigawatt facilities across the country to support their next-generation compute workloads.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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