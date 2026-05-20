Ted Oakley Says Wall Street Is Chasing The AI 'Dream' While Ignoring 'Mispriced' Energy Stocks

Investors Missing AI's Energy Demands

Despite major U.S. tech firms committing massive capital to AI data centers this year, Oakley argues that investors are focused on AI's upside while overlooking the infrastructure, energy and commodity inputs required to build and operate data centers.

“I think they’re just looking at the dream side of that,” Oakley said in a recent interview with Kitco NEWS.

“In order to get that outcome, what do you have to put into this data center to make all of that work?” The answer, he argues, is massive amounts of energy and commodities — sectors he believes the market is undervaluing.

‘Buy Energy First’

Highlighting what he described as a historic market imbalance, Oakley said the energy sector now makes up roughly 3% of the S&P 500, down sharply from 32% seen in the 1980s. He expects a sharp market rotation if institutional investors realize they are underallocated to energy during a tightening commodity cycle.

“If you’re gonna start buying things today, buy energy first,” Oakley advised. He noted that when institutions finally recognize the deficit, “they will be forced to buy all at once,” potentially triggering a rally similar to last year's move in gold mining stocks.

Dividend Picks For The Shift

To capitalize on the disconnect, Oakley said Oxbow Advisors holds positions across the energy supply chain, focusing on companies with dividend yields ranging from roughly 4% to 10%.

A Warning For Passive Investors

Oakley cautioned that passive investors heavily concentrated in S&P 500 index funds could miss major tactical shifts if market leadership rotates away from mega-cap technology stocks.

Oakley warned that passive, “autopilot” investors relying on the S&P 500 will miss crucial tactical shifts and risk severe wealth destruction when the tech momentum inevitably fades.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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