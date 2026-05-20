GCL Global (GCL) Stock Surges Over 136% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL, NASDAQ:GCL) shares surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

GCL shares jumped 136.28% to $1.02 in after-hours trading after closing Tuesday's regular session down 1.86% at $0.43. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.41.

Strategic Investment Fuels Rally

The move followed GCL's announcement Tuesday that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd., secured an additional $10 million strategic investment from ADATA Technology, a maker of memory, storage and gaming hardware products.

According to the company, the latest investment follows ADATA's earlier $3 million investment announced in December 2025 and another $10 million investment announced in January 2026.

GCL said the funding will help 4Divinity secure high-profile global game titles, expand digital distribution infrastructure and strengthen its international publishing business.

The company also said the partnership could create operational synergies between ADATA's hardware technologies and 4Divinity's gaming intellectual property portfolio.

"ADATA has been an exceptional strategic partner, and this latest commitment further strengthens our shared vision for 4Divinity's global growth," said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

GCL Global currently has a market capitalization of approximately $52.97 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $4.49 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

GCL Global focuses on gaming and entertainment content with a strategic emphasis on the Asian gaming market. The company distributes gaming content across consoles, PCs and streaming ecosystems.

Price Action: According to market data, GCL shares surged 136.28% in after-hours trading Tuesday to $1.02 after closing the regular session at $0.43.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GCL maintains a negative price trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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