Why Is Astera Labs (ALAB) Stock Trending Overnight?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) shares are trending on Wednesday.

ALAB shares jumped 13.30% to close at $244.26 on Tuesday, nearing the stock's 52-week high of $262.90.

Insider Sale Filings Surface

The move comes after multiple Form 144 filings disclosed proposed sales totaling 280,000 Astera Labs shares worth roughly $60.4 million.

The filings, submitted Tuesday, included a proposed sale of 200,000 shares tied to the Navad Trust dated Nov. 1, 2012, valued at about $43.1 million. Two additional filings tied to the RN2021 and SN2021 Irrevocable Trusts each disclosed proposed sales of 40,000 shares each worth about $8.6 million. The filings showed the sellers' relationship to Astera Labs as "director" and "officer."

The filings also referenced Rule 10b5-1 trading plans adopted in December 2025.

Astera Labs provides AI infrastructure connectivity solutions for hyperscalers and cloud-scale systems. The company develops semiconductor-based technologies supporting CXL, Ethernet, PCIe, NVLink Fusion and UALink connectivity platforms used in artificial intelligence data center architectures.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Astera Labs currently has a market capitalization of approximately $41.87 billion.

The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ALAB gained 13.30% during Tuesday's regular trading session to close at $244.26. The stock was down 0.19% in after-hours trading at $243.80.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ALAB maintains a positive price trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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