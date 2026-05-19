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May 19, 2026 9:33 PM 4 min read

Meiwu Technology, Cava Group, Chewy,Keysight Technologies And Nvidia: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.65% to 49,363.88, the S&P 500 slipping 0.67% to 7,353.61 and the Nasdaq falling 0.84% to 25,870.71.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)

Meiwu Technology shares soared by 97.10%, closing at $4.75. The stock hit an intraday high of $6.39 and a low of $3.70, with a 52-week range of $1,352 to $2.25. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 13.26% to $5.38.

This surge follows the company’s announcement of a new private financing deal aimed at expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities. Meiwu Technology secured approximately $15.65 million through a private share sale of 25 million ordinary shares, with plans to develop an AI-powered skincare management platform.

Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Cava Group’s stock declined by 2.22%, closing at $78.12. The stock’s intraday high was $79.71, with a low of $76.88, and a 52-week range of $98.79 to $43.41. The stock rose 7.33% to $83.85 in extended trading.

CAVA Group reported first-quarter revenue of $438.27 million and adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, both above analyst expectations. Revenue increased 32.2% year-over-year, supported by 9.7% same-restaurant sales growth and a 6.8% increase in guest traffic.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy’s stock fell by 9.11%, closing at $19.66. It reached an intraday high of $21.68 and a low of $19.46, marking a new 52-week low.

The decline follows recent cautious adjustments from Wall Street, with Citigroup maintaining a buy rating but lowering its price target to $37. Despite the negative price movement, analysts have noted Chewy’s operational improvements.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies saw a 1.07% increase, closing at $344.11. The stock’s intraday high was $345.44, with a low of $326.48, and a 52-week range of $370.18 to $152.85. The stock rose 1.13% to $348 in the after-hours session.

Keysight Technologies reported second-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, both above analyst expectations. Revenue increased from $1.31 billion in the prior-year quarter, as the company posted record levels for orders, revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow.

Keysight also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting third-quarter earnings of $2.43 to $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates. CEO Satish Dhanasekaran said strong demand trends and prior strategic investments continued to support growth momentum.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia’s stock decreased by 0.77%, closing at $220.61. The stock’s intraday high was $224.48, with a low of $217.91, and a 52-week range of $236.54 to $129.17.

Investors are closely watching Nvidia ahead of its upcoming earnings report, with analysts expecting first-quarter revenue of $79.08 billion, up from $44.06 billion in the previous year.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Nvidia stock has a Momentum score in the 85th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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