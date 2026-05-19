The latest BofA’s May Global Fund Manager Survey identified “long global semiconductors” as the most crowded trade in survey history at 73%. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield just reached a 19-year high, hitting 5.2%.

Options markets are pricing an 8.65% post-earnings move for Nvidia stock in either direction.

What the company says Wednesday night, and how it guides for the quarter ahead, will set the tone for the rest of 2026 across semiconductors, AI infrastructure and the broader tape.

What Wall Street Expects Ahead of Nvidia Earnings

According to Benzinga Pro, the Street expects Nvidia to print quarterly earnings per share of $1.76 on revenue of $78.67 billion.

That would mark a 117% increase in earnings from the prior-year quarter, when Nvidia reported EPS of 81 cents and revenue of $44.06 billion — and a 79% jump in revenue.

Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya, who expressed a Buy rating and $320 price target, said Nvidia is his “top pick” heading into the print.

Nvidia’s last 10 historical beats have averaged 7-8% above guidance, which would imply $83-84 billion in sales, Arya said.

According to the expert, there are five key debates that will decide the print and the rest of the AI trade.

1. Nvidia’s Cash Returns

The marginal buyer is the issue.

Apple and Microsoft historically expanded their shareholder base by returning capital aggressively to dividend and income-oriented funds.

Nvidia has not.

Only 47% of free cash flow from 2022-2025 went to dividends and buybacks, against a peer average of 80%. The dividend yield is 0.02% versus a peer average of 0.89%.

Nvidia is owned by just 16% of equity income funds, while peers average 32%.

Nvidia’s ecosystem investments in OpenAI, Anthropic and other tech partners have been “unfairly, in our view, characterized as circular/vendor financing,” Arya said.

He sees a potential capital-return announcement as a second-half catalyst that could both close the valuation gap and neutralize the circularity narrative.

2. Vera Rubin Ramp Timing

The successor to Blackwell is expected to ramp in the second half of 2026.

Arya indicates that Vera Rubin uses the same Oberon rack architecture as Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra, which he expects to enable a “generally easy product transition in 2026-27 without much GM impact.”

Vera Rubin Ultra, arriving in the second half of 2027, brings a new Kyber rack architecture and higher HBM content per system.

The competitive timeline matters: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to launch its MI400 “Helios” platform in the same window.

3. How Long Could Nvidia Sustain This Margin?

Nvidia’s gross margin sits near 75%. Consensus models are converging toward 74% over time as HBM costs rise and Rubin Ultra introduces architectural change.

Consensus understates margin durability, according to Arya. Nvidia has held margin through multiple product cycles, including a modest setback during the initial Blackwell ramp in early 2025.

Rubin’s reuse of the Oberon architecture should support continuity through 2026 and 2027.

HBM pricing has more than doubled this cycle as supply lags AI memory demand — a cost headwind that has so far been absorbed by Nvidia’s pricing power and mix shift toward higher-end systems.

4. The $1 Trillion Forecast

Nvidia previously guided to a $1 trillion calendar 2025-2027 revenue stack. The next update will include contributions from LPU racks, the Vera CPU and Vera Rubin Ultra — components not embedded in the original number, according to Arya.

BofA’s own AI data center addressable market estimate now sits at $1.7 trillion by 2030, up from $1.4 trillion in February and $823 billion in June 2025. Nvidia will “maintain 70% share of overall $1.7Tn+ AI TAM by CY30,” Arya said, with the company retaining roughly 65-70%+ of the AI accelerator market specifically through the end of the decade.

5. Competitive Landscape

Concerns about Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) TPUs, custom ASICs and agentic CPUs have weighed on sentiment.

Yet, Nvidia’s “product/customer breadth, software/developer support, multi-cloud availability create an unparalleled standardized infrastructure” that other merchant or custom chip competitors would struggle to overtake, Arya said.

The agentic CPU narrative — that CPU-to-GPU ratios are tilting in favor of CPU — is “misleading,” Arya said. Nvidia’s own Vera CPU will be “a formidable rival in stand-alone CPU,” with newsflow expected at Computex in early June.

What Wall Street Is Saying

Nvidia carries a consensus price target of $285.06 across 34 analysts tracked by Benzinga, implying roughly 30% upside from the $220 area where shares traded Tuesday morning.

The Street-high stands at $360 from Tigress Financial, the Street-low at $215 from Deutsche Bank.

Three analysts updated their views on May 18 ahead of the print.

DA Davidson reiterated a Buy with a $300 target. Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore lifted his target to $285 from $260, maintaining Overweight.

Wedbush also weighed in, bringing the three-analyst average to $295. The rating distribution skews heavily toward Buy.

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