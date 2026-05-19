What's Going On With POET Technologies Stock Today?

The firm, known for developing high-speed optical engines for AI systems and data centers, recently closed a registered direct offering. It raised gross proceeds of $400 million to enhance its manufacturing capacity and support corporate development activities, including targeted acquisitions.

This funding is crucial for POET as it positions itself in the competitive AI infrastructure market. The investment will also allow POET to expand its manufacturing infrastructure and accelerate its light-source business.

The company is also looking to enhance its credibility with customers and partners, which is essential for securing large-scale commercial engagements.

“We are in the process of expanding our capacity by roughly ten-fold in both wafer production and optical engine assembly in order to support a transition to higher volume manufacturing into 2027,” said CEO Suresh Venkatesan. “This expansion is being driven by the agreement we announced last week with Lumilens as well as other high-volume opportunities that are near to fruition.”

Technical Analysis

POET Technologies has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 181.01%. However, the stock is currently trading at $13.64, which is 16.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $11.31 and significantly above its longer-term averages, indicating strong upward momentum. The 50-day SMA stands at $8.40, and the stock is 56.2% above this level, reflecting a robust bullish trend.

The MACD is currently above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and indicating a potential trend reversal or continuation of the upward momentum. This positive momentum aligns with the company’s recent funding news, which may bolster investor confidence.

Key Resistance : $15.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, acting as a psychological barrier for traders.

: $15.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, acting as a psychological barrier for traders. Key Support: $11.31 — the 20-day SMA, which could provide a cushion for the stock in case of a pullback.

The recent funding will enable POET to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity, which is crucial for meeting the increasing demand in the AI infrastructure market. This expansion is expected to enhance its competitive position and credibility, allowing the company to engage in larger commercial opportunities.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on August 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.32 million (Up from $0.27 million YoY)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for POET Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.67) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: POET Technologies Inc. Common Shares’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming its peers in the market.

## Section: Price Action

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were trading at $13.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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