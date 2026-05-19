Texas Instruments Stock Rally Amid AI Boom Sparks Overvaluation Concerns— Value Rank Tumbles

Valuation Stretches As Shares Cross $300

According to the latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, TXN's week-on-week value score tumbled from 10.67 to a bottom-tier 9.27, landing the stock in the bottom 10% among its peers.

This specific metric evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its current market price against underlying fundamental measures like assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

Momentum Vs. Value

Despite the valuation warning signs, TXN continues to exhibit exceptional operational strength and price momentum.

The company boasts a good momentum score of 92.63 and a quality score of 92.51, reflecting sturdy technical health, operational efficiency, and a clear upward price trend across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

The Analyst Disconnect

The stock’s rise in the near and longer term has created a stark disconnect with professional Wall Street expectations. Research firm Stifel recently reiterated a “Buy” rating on TXN but maintained a 12-month price target of $250.00.

With shares now trading well above that threshold, having closed at $300.60 per share on Monday, the stock faces a glaring 16.83% downside risk to the analyst’s target.

Despite Stifel’s bullish outlook on a broad-based “Return of Analog” recovery and a positive free cash flow inflection, the market’s aggressive buying has stretched the company’s valuation far ahead of its projected financial timeline.

Meanwhile, Jim Cramer described TXN as an essential “worker bee” of the AI cycle, providing the foundational analog and memory chips required to power massive data center buildouts.

TXN Surges Over Last 6 Months

Shares closed 0.70% lower at $300.60 on Monday and have skyrocketed by 91.08% in the trailing six months.

The stock is currently up 73.27% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.29% in the same period.

Over the year, TXN has risen by 59.47%. It has traded in a 52-week range of $152.73 to $310.29. The stock was lower by 0.99% in premarket on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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