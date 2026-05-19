Why Jim Cramer Believes Starlink Could Crush Traditional Telecom Giants Like AT&T

The Threat From the Sky

During a recent episode of CNBC's “Mad Money,” a caller pitched AT&T as a potential long-term play, citing the telecom giant‘s move to purchase roughly $23 billion worth of EchoStar's nationwide spectrum.

The primary goal of the acquisition is to bridge coverage gaps, bolster the 5G network, and lock in rural customers. However, Cramer was quick to reject the stock entirely.

“I also am very concerned about rural. I’m very worried about Starlink,” Cramer explained. He emphasized that both Starlink and Amazon’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet initiatives are going to be “considerable competitors to the rural part of a company like AT&T.”

A Good Thesis Trumped By Reality

The caller argued that, despite AT&T’s already high debt load, securing reliable satellite coverage could meaningfully reduce dead zones and build strong brand loyalty in both enterprise and rural segments.

While Cramer politely acknowledged the fundamental logic behind the caller’s financial pitch, he firmly believes the impending satellite war makes traditional telecom plays far too risky for current investors. “I think you’ve got a good thesis, but I trump it with mine,” Cramer concluded.

Instead of tying up capital in heavily indebted legacy carriers fighting for rural ground, Cramer’s cautionary advice highlights a major shifting paradigm in tech and communications.

According to him, the future of rural connectivity likely belongs to low-earth orbit disruptors rather than traditional ground-based cell networks.

How Has AT&T Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the S&P 500’s 7.94% year-to-date advance, shares of AT&T have fallen by 1.65% over the same period. It closed 1.66% higher on Monday at $24.43 per share and it was 0.041% higher in premarket on Tuesday.

Over the last month, AT&T stock was down 7.85%, and it declined 4.57% and 11.87% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that T maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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