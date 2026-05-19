SanDisk, Seagate, Micron Decline In Tuesday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

The drop came as Seagate CEO Dave Mosley expressed concerns about the company’s capacity to meet the escalating demand for memory chips on Monday, a trend fueled by the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI). This led to a decline in leading memory stocks.

During a JPMorgan conference, Mosley discussed the challenges of increasing production capacity at Seagate’s factories, CNBC reported.

“If we took the teams off and started building new factories or bringing up new machines, that would just take too long. You would end up with more capacity, but then you’d slow the rate of growth on that technology,” he said.

Mosley also highlighted the issue of “very long lead times” and the need to maintain predictability with its clients. He said the company has already informed customers about products planned for release next year, allowing them to prepare and purchase equipment for their data centers in advance.

Despite these efforts, Mosley said that the demand for memory chips far exceeds what Seagate can currently supply.

“We want to keep that four or five quarters of visibility very, very solid for what’s being built. But the demand is significantly higher than that,” he said.

AI Rush Tightens Chip Supply



Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Seagate in the 99th percentile for momentum and the 19th percentile for growth, reflecting its mixed performance. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare STX’s performance with its peers.

STX Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Seagate stock surged 157.65%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it declined 6.87% to close at $740.

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