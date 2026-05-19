Why Are TaoWeave Shares Falling Monday After Hours?

TaoWeave (NASDAQ:TWAV) shares are trading lower in after-hours trading Monday.

TWAV shares fell 14.6% to $1.35 in after-hours trading after the company reported first-quarter 2026 financial results and detailed its Bittensor-focused digital asset treasury strategy.

The company focuses on the Bittensor ecosystem and holds Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) tokens as its primary treasury asset.

TAO Holdings Boost Earnings

TaoWeave reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $672,000 in the prior-year quarter. The company said results were driven primarily by a $2.2 million unrealized gain tied to appreciation in its TAO holdings.

Revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $707,000, while the company generated $86,000 in TAO staking revenue during the quarter.

As of March 31, TaoWeave held approximately 23,557 TAO tokens valued at roughly $7.2 million. The company said total liquid assets stood at approximately $9.3 million with no debt on the balance sheet.

Bittensor Strategy Expands

TaoWeave said it has spent the past eight months evaluating approximately 30 Bittensor subnet teams across sectors including AI infrastructure, cloud computing and pharmaceutical research.

CEO Pete Holst said the company believes some subnet teams could benefit from TaoWeave's enterprise operating experience as the decentralized AI ecosystem matures.

Technical And Trading Analysis

TaoWeave has a market capitalization of approximately $5.3 million, with a 52-week high of $2.50 and a low of $0.58.

The stock is down more than 56% over the past 12 months despite Monday's regular-session rally.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TWAV closed Monday's regular trading session up 8.2% at $1.58. Shares fell another 14.6% in after-hours trading to $1.35.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TWAV shares currently maintain negative short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com