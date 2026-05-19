Why Is U-BX Technology Stock Falling After Hours Today?

U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) shares are trading lower in after-hours trading on Monday.



UBXG shares fell 15.6% to $0.11 in after-hours trading after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split that will take effect Friday.

The China-based insurance technology company said its Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Friday under the existing ticker symbol "UBXG."

AI Insurance Company Announces Reverse Split

U-BX said the reverse split was approved by shareholders during the company's annual meeting in November 2025, with the board later determining the final 1-for-25 ratio on May 12, 2026.

The company provides artificial intelligence-driven services for the insurance industry, including risk assessment tools, digital promotion services and bundled insurance benefits.

Under the reverse split, every 25 shares will be automatically combined into one share. The move will reduce outstanding Class A shares from approximately 37.79 million to about 1.51 million shares.

Class B shares outstanding will also decline from roughly 7.66 million shares to approximately 0.31 million shares.

No fractional shares will be issued. Shareholders eligible for fractional holdings will instead receive one full share.

Stock Remains Near 52-Week Low

U-BX Technology has a market capitalization of approximately $6.2 million, with a 52-week high of $4.49 and a low of $0.11.

The stock has plunged more than 96% over the past 12 months and was trading near its 52-week low following the announcement.

The company said the reverse stock split is intended to adjust its share structure while maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, UBXG closed Monday's regular session down 3.2% at $0.14.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UBXG shares currently maintain negative short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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