Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bakkt company logo on the smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger pointing at it. Bakkt is known for Bakkt Bitcoin Futures contracts trading.
May 19, 2026 12:34 AM 3 min read

Bakkt (BKKT) Stock Jumps Over 16% After Hours: Here's Why The ICE-Backed Crypto Platform Is Trending Overnight

Bakkt Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares jumped 16.17% to $10.13 after the bell on Monday, after Securities and Exchange Commission filings disclosed insider activity.

Insider Activity

Director Michael Alfred, through the Las Vegas-based hedge fund Alpine Fox LP, bought 365,000 shares on May 15 at a weighted average price of $8.34 per share. He then purchased another 220,000 shares on May 18 at $8.20 per share.

The two transactions totaled about 585,000 shares valued at approximately $4.85 million. Following the purchases, Alfred indirectly owns 625,000 shares.

According to a separate SEC filing, CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta exercised 33,557 committed stock options on May 15 at $10 per share, for a total value of about $335,570. The transaction was carried out under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, an SEC-approved trading arrangement that allows corporate insiders to buy or sell shares on a fixed schedule while helping protect them from insider trading liability.

What You Should Know

On May 11, Bakkt reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $243.59 million, down 77.1% from a year earlier and 21.65% below analysts' expectations of $310.89 million.

The company posted a loss of 41 cents per share, compared with the consensus estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share, missing expectations by 310%.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Bakkt has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, with a 52-week high of $49.79 and a 52-week low of $6.87.

The stock of the regulated financial technology company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.38.

Over the past 12 months, BKKT has dropped 33.84%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading close to its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $8.72, up 5.31%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BKKT has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Ascannio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved