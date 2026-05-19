Amesite (AMST) Stock Is Trending Overnight — Here's Why It Moved Nearly 91% In After-Hours Session

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) shares are trending on Monday night.

AMST shares urged 90.82% to $1.50 in after-hours trading on Monday following the Detroit-based company’s announcement of its largest enterprise deployment to date.

What You Should Know

The company secured a new customer that will deploy its AI-native NurseMagic documentation platform across a 2,700-patient census, marking a major scale increase and reinforcing its enterprise strategy. NurseMagic is designed to cut patient documentation time.

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “This achievement reflects the successful transition from an assistive tool to core clinical infrastructure in the $1.5T+ non-acute/post-acute market.”

On Monday, Amesite also reported third-quarter results, posting revenue of $83,330 with a loss per share of $0.15. The revenue saw a roughly 171% year-over-year surge.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Amesite, which develops AI-powered applications for the healthcare and education sectors, has a market capitalization of $4.16 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $4.78 and a 52-week low of $0.77.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.32.

Over the past 12 months, AMST has dropped 74.06%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading near its 52-week low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AMST closed the regular session at $0.79, down 4.58%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMST stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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