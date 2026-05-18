Major U.S. indexes closed Monday mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.32% to 49,686.12, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.07% to 7,403.05 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.51% to 26,090.73.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies’ stock rose 28.62%, closing at $3.46. The stock reached an intraday high of $3.92 and a low of $3.27, with a 52-week range of $7.84 to $1.60. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.77% to $3.59.

The company announced plans for a large-scale AI compute facility in Canada, expected to be one of the largest AI gigafactories in the country. The project, involving a CAD $3.5 billion ($2.55 billion) investment, aims to support over 100,000 GPUs and create numerous jobs.

ServiceNow stock increased by 8.78%, closing at $103.42. The stock’s intraday high was $104.68, with a low of $97.85, and a 52-week range of $211.48 to $81.24. The stock rose 2.01% to $105.50 in extended trading.

The company outlined its strategy to surpass $30 billion in annual subscription revenue by 2030. ServiceNow’s focus on AI monetization is central, with its Now Assist product achieving significant contract value growth.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy stock surged 9.44%, closing at $67.56. The stock hit an intraday high of $68.97 and a low of $66.45, with a 52-week range of $68.97 to $53.36.

Dominion announced a merger with NextEra Energy, creating the world’s largest electric utility business. The merger involves an ownership split favoring NextEra shareholders.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology dropped 5.95%, closing at $681.54. The stock’s intraday high was $757, with a low of $663.25, and a 52-week range of $818.67 to $90.93. The stock rose 1.1% to $689.01 in the after-hours session.

Despite the selloff, analysts at Citigroup and Melius Research raised their price targets on Micron, citing expectations for continued DRAM and high-bandwidth memory pricing strength through 2027. Citi lifted its target to $840, while Melius raised its target to $1,100, pointing to ongoing AI-driven semiconductor demand and supply constraints.

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE)

T1 Energy stock rose 23.46%, closing at $7. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.18 and a low of $6.33, with a 52-week range of $9.78 to $0.96. The shares popped 5.57% to $7.39 in extended trading.

The stock’s surge followed news of a significant investment by Leopold Aschenbrenner’s Situational Awareness LP, which acquired 10 million shares, valued at nearly $43.9 million, as part of a broader strategy focused on AI infrastructure.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Micron Technology stock has a Momentum in the 99th percentile and Value in the 17th percentile.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.





