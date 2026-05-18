U.S. equities opened the new trading week on a split footing on Monday as a sharp unwind in AI-infrastructure names dragged the Nasdaq 100 down by over 1%, while energy, communications and insurance shares cushioned the broader market.

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President Donald Trump struck an uncompromising tone on Iran, posting that the conflict would end only when Tehran issued “Documents of Surrender” and “admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A.”

That stance directly contradicted leaks from Iranian state media, with Tasnim reporting Tehran is seeking a long, multi-stage truce and a long-term nuclear freeze rather than full dismantling, while a senior U.S. official told Axios the latest Iranian offer is “insufficient” and risks a resumption of hostilities.

That was enough to keep a firm bid under crude. WTI rallied 1.5% to around $106.96 a barrel, while Brent climbed 1.6% to $110.97 as traders flagged a temporary U.S. waiver on Iranian oil sanctions reported by Tasnim alongside a separate Treasury extension of the Russian seaborne oil sanctions waiver for another 30 days.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, losses were narrow but tilted toward growth.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 7,381, the Dow Jones Industrial Average held nearly flat at 49,488 and the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped 0.7% to 2,773.

Persistently elevated oil prices kept upward pressure on yields. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 4.60% near 16-month highs, with the two-year at 4.08% and the long-end 30-year at 5.13%.

Fed funds futures now imply roughly a 60% probability of an additional 25 basis-point rate hike before year-end, even as incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh had signaled a preference for easier policy.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

AI Capex Unwind Hammers Semis and Data Center Stocks As Energy and Defensives Lead

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

The session’s defining corporate story was a $66.8 billion utility mega-merger.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) jumped 11.7% after the Wall Street Journal reported Elliott Investment Management built a sizeable stake in the life-sciences group.

Cybersecurity and enterprise software also caught a bid. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) jumped 7.2% after Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy rating.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) climbed 7.6% on positive cybersecurity sector read-through from Fortinet’s blowout print, with BofA also reinitiating Buy ahead of Zscaler’s late-May earnings.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) rebounded 10.2% to around $47.22 in a sharp short-covering bounce.

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Citi cut the stock to Neutral from Buy and slashed its price target from $900 to $700, effectively wiping out the melanoma opportunity from the LAG-3 program’s valuation.

Rare-earth and battery names extended their slide. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) dropped 9.7%.

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