AST SpaceMobile Stock Momentum Rises As CEO Flags 'Accelerating Manufacturing' Amid Q1 Miss

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is demonstrating resilience, with its Benzinga Edge momentum score rising sharply week-on-week from an 87.97 to a 94.89 percentile.

Stock Momentum Surges Into The Top 10%

This jump lands the satellite-to-smartphone connectivity company’s shares squarely in the top 10th percentile of the Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ momentum score.

The technical momentum gain indicates that traders are rapidly recalibrating expectations, choosing to look past ASTS‘ recent first-quarter earnings shortfall in favor of operational progress and forward-looking catalysts.

Operational Gains Eclipse Q1 Earnings Slump

The upward momentum shift follows AST SpaceMobile’s first-quarter report, which initially triggered a selloff. The company posted a loss of $0.66 per share on $14.74 million in revenue, missing consensus estimates on both top and bottom lines.

However, the market narrative quickly pivoted from quarterly cash burn to execution capabilities. During the earnings call, CEO Abel Avellan anchored investor sentiment by emphasizing that the company is “accelerating manufacturing” to meet its ambitious deployment timelines.

Bolstered by a balance sheet of approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, AST SpaceMobile is aggressively scaling its Texas facilities.

The company is preparing to return to the launch pad, targeting a mid-June deployment of its BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 satellites into low Earth orbit.

ASTS Surges Over Last 6 Months

Shares closed 0.80% higher at $83.67 on Friday and have skyrocketed over 36% in the trailing six months. As the company marches toward its aggressive target of 45 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026, the elevated 94.89 momentum score underscores confidence.

The stock is currently up 15.20% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.87% in the same period.

Over the year, ASTS has risen by 218.86%. It has traded in a 52-week range of $22.47 to $129.89. The stock was higher by 2.19% in premarket on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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