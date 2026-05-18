Solving AI’s Greatest Bottleneck

While the market has fixated on AI chipmakers, Bloom Energy has quietly surged 217% year-to-date. Lead Tech Analyst Beth Kindig at I/O Funds designated the firm as her top 2026 stock pick.

“The real risk to the AI economy lies in the physical constraints of scaling these AI ambitions,” Kindig explained, pointing to immediate power availability rather than compute supply.

The Oracle Catalyst and Financial Surge

Financially, Bloom is breaking records. First-quarter 2026 revenue reached $751.1 million, a massive 130.4% year-over-year increase that marks the strongest growth in the company’s public history. Furthermore, adjusted EPS of $0.44 crushed Wall Street estimates by over 242%

Wall Street Hikes Price Targets

Institutional analysts are aggressively updating their models. RBC Capital reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $335, citing grid constraints and “time to power” as major catalysts.

UBS also maintained a Buy rating and raised its target to $251. UBS noted that Bloom’s technology perfectly aligns with a paradigm shift toward 800V DC architectures in data centers, which offers higher efficiency and lower costs.

How Has BE Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the Nasdaq Composite’s 12.87% YTD advance, shares of BE have risen by 217.59% over the same period. It closed 9.05% lower on Friday at $275.95 per share.

Over the last month, BE was up 29.05%, and it rose 146.63% and 1,292.28% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BE maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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