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Baidu Inc. headquarter is seen in Haidian District.
May 18, 2026 2:13 AM 1 min read

Baidu, Brady And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at 48 cents per share on revenue of $952.60 million. XP shares fell 0.7% to close at $17.47 on Friday.

Analysts expect Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to post a quarterly loss of 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 billion before the opening bell. Ryanair shares slipped 0.1% to $53.34 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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