Large-cap stocks tied to housing, nuclear energy, crypto mining and global commodities led Wall Street's biggest declines last week as investors reacted to earnings volatility, macro uncertainty and sector-specific pressure.

Rising Treasury yields, Middle East conflict concerns, weaker crypto sentiment and cautious outlooks weighed on several momentum-driven names despite some companies posting strong quarterly results.

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) slumped 14.62% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS) fell 17.05% this week after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. Also, Barclays lowered its price forecast on the stock from $23 to $21.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) decreased 11.92% this week.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) decreased 13.31% this week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) slumped 16.41% this week.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) decreased 13.65% this week. BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintains a Buy rating, lowering the price forecast from $485 to $97.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) fell 3.3% this week. Shares of crypto-related companies traded lower as the price of Bitcoin drops below $80,000.

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