Biggest-Ever IPO In Play

BlackRock would deploy capital from its $536 billion actively managed fund pool, the Information reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The final commitment could shift depending on IPO pricing and deal conditions.

According to a Saturday report, the Elon Musk-led firm has also reportedly informed shareholders of a 5-for-1 stock split, which would reduce its per-share price from approximately $526.59 to $105.32.

Benzinga could not immediately verify the Information’s report.

What's Going On With BLK Stock?

BlackRock has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a 52-week high of $1,219.94 and a 52-week low of $917.39.

The small-cap stock has gained 10.05% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BLK stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.