Lucid's Robotaxi Ambitions Advance As Executive Takes First Ride In Uber-Nuro Partnership Vehicle

Twork described the trip as smooth and natural in a post published Friday on X.

The Lucid communications chief said the company achieved the milestone only months after announcing its partnership with Nuro, Inc. and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) .

“Just took my first ride in a Lucid × Nuro × Uber robotaxi. Only nine months after announcing the partnership, it was impressive to experience how natural it already feels. A big milestone for the teams involved and an exciting glimpse at what's ahead,” posted Twork.

Robotaxi Partnership Expansion

In July 2025, Lucid, Nuro and Uber unveiled a premium global robotaxi program built exclusively for Uber's platform.

In a press release dated July 17, the companies said the service would initially launch in a major U.S. city in 2026. The partnership combined Lucid Gravity vehicles, Nuro's Level 4 autonomous technology and Uber's ride-hailing network.

Uber planned to deploy at least 20,000 Lucid robotaxis over a six-year period. The companies said Uber or its fleet partners would own and operate the vehicles.

Executives also disclosed plans for Uber to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into Lucid and Nuro.

The first Lucid-Nuro robotaxi prototype already operated autonomously at Nuro's Las Vegas testing facility.

Lucid highlighted the Gravity SUV's long driving range and redundant architecture for robotaxi operations.

According to Benzinga Pro, LCID stock has lost over 78% in the past year.

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