Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Semaglutide In Canada, Expands GLP-1 Push

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) on Friday launched its generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada.

This move is significant as it positions Dr. Reddy’s among the first companies to introduce this generic product in the Canadian market, which is a notable expansion for the company after receiving approval from Health Canada.

Dr. Reddy’s has launched its generic Semaglutide Injection, indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, shortly after receiving market authorization on April 28, 2026. This launch underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing patient access to affordable medications in Canada, a market where it aims to establish a strong foothold.

Despite the positive news for Dr. Reddy’s, the broader market faced challenges, with major indices like the Nasdaq down 1.90% and the S&P 500 down 1.45%. This mixed market backdrop suggests that while Dr. Reddy’s is making strides in product offerings, it is navigating a generally bearish market environment.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, Dr. Reddy’s shares are currently trading 1.8% above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $13.37, indicating a short-term bullish sentiment. However, the stock is 0.9% below the 100-day SMA of $13.74 and 2.3% below the 200-day SMA of $13.93, which suggests potential resistance at these levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 53.44, indicating a neutral momentum phase, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This neutral reading implies that there may be room for further price movement in either direction, depending on market conditions and upcoming catalysts.

Key Resistance: $14.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

Key Support: $13.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Dr. Reddy’s is one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world. It has a significant presence in North America, a region that makes up roughly half of its generics sales, and it services India (about 20% of its generics sales), Russia (10%), and certain European and Latin American countries.

Beyond simple generics, Dr. Reddy’s also has a solid portfolio of injectables, which make up 25% of its North America sales. The recent launch of its generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada highlights its strategy to expand access to GLP-1 therapies, reinforcing its commitment to providing affordable healthcare solutions.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is slated to provide its next financial update on July 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 17 cents (Down from 20 cents)

: 17 cents (Down from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate : $984.13 million (Down from $997.00 million)

: $984.13 million (Down from $997.00 million) Valuation: Forward P/E of 25.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Downgraded to Hold (Target $13.00) (March 15)

: Downgraded to Hold (Target $13.00) (March 15) Morgan Stanley : Maintained at Hold (Target $13.50) (April 10)

: Maintained at Hold (Target $13.50) (April 10) JP Morgan: Initiated at Neutral (Target $13.25) (April 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited American Depositary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 80.57 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers.

: 80.57 — Indicates a strong value proposition relative to peers. Growth Rank : 75.05 — Suggests solid growth potential in the market.

: 75.05 — Suggests solid growth potential in the market. Quality Rank : 79.78 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 79.78 — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum Rank: 19.62 — Indicates weak momentum, suggesting underperformance relative to the market.

The Verdict: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited American Depositary Shares’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong value and growth rankings but weak momentum. This suggests that while the company is well-positioned in terms of fundamentals, it may face challenges in maintaining upward price movement in the current market environment.

Price Action

RDY Stock Price Activity: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares were up 0.22% at $13.64 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock