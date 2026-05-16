Candel Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 3 Prostate Cancer Trial Data

This presentation highlighted the extended follow-up data from a pivotal phase 3 trial of aglatimagene besadenovec in patients with localized prostate cancer, showcasing a 39% improvement in disease-free survival compared to placebo.

The data presented by Dr. Mark G. Garzotto indicated that the aglatimagene arm of the trial exhibited significant clinical benefits across multiple endpoints, reinforcing previous positive topline results. The findings are expected to bolster investor confidence in Candel’s innovative approach to cancer treatment.

Despite the positive news surrounding Candel, broader market indices were down, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 declining by 1.43% and 1.45%, respectively. This mixed performance suggests that while Candel’s stock moved higher, it did so against a backdrop of general market weakness, indicating potential resilience in its specific sector.

Technical Analysis

Candel Therapeutics has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 63.93%. The stock is currently trading well above its moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $7.48, indicating a bullish trend as it sits approximately 19% above this level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 74.72, suggesting that the stock is in overbought territory, which could indicate a potential pullback or consolidation phase ahead. This high RSI level often signals that the stock has experienced a strong upward move and may be due for a correction.

Key Resistance: $9.27 — This level is significant as it represents the 52-week high reached in May.

Key Support: $7.48 — This level aligns with the 20-day SMA, providing a potential floor for the stock’s price.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf viral immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer.

The immune cells induced by these viral immunotherapies are believed to target patients’ specific tumor antigens, potentially improving responses in immunologically hot tumors while at the same time infiltrating the tumor microenvironment, transforming non-inflamed cold tumors with limited immune response into hot tumors.

The recent presentation of clinical data underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its innovative therapies in the oncology space. As Candel continues to develop its viral immunotherapy platforms, it positions itself as a significant player in the fight against cancer, which is increasingly important given the rising demand for effective cancer treatments.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Candel Therapeutics is slated to provide its next financial update on August 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 33 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents)

: Loss of 33 cents (Down from Loss of 9 cents) Revenue Estimate: $0.00 Million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $20.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Initiated with Overweight (April 20)

: Initiated with Overweight (April 20) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $26.00) (March 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $26.00) (March 18) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $22.00) (March 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Candel Therapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 93.47) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Candel Therapeutics’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming its peers in the market. This momentum could attract further investor interest as the company continues to advance its clinical programs.

Price Action

CADL Stock Price Activity: Candel Therapeutics shares were up 0.46% at $8.81 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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