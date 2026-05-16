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Konskie, Poland - November 21, 2024: Micron Technology company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 16, 2026 8:32 AM 6 min read

Nebius Group, Cisco Systems, Micron Technology And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (May 11 to May 15) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.

Cisco Systems

  • Many retail investors were bullish on CSCO after its earnings report.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $62.30 to $119.36, trading around $112 to $116 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 88.50% over the year, and advanced by 48.12% and 49.98% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
  • CSCO had a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Micron Technology

  • Some retail investors were seen pointing out that a mild correction in MU’s stock wasn’t a reason to worry about long-term gains.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $90.93 to $818.67, trading around $775 to $753 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 714.11% over the year and 214.39% in the last six months. The stock was also up 171.89% YTD.
  • MU had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Microsoft

  • Some retail investors were surprised that MSFT was in green on a Friday when most stocks and benchmarks were declining.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $356.28 to $555.45, trading around $408 to $413 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 9.61% over the year and 19.75% in the last six months. The stock was 15.34% lower YTD.
  • Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that MSFT had a weak price trend in the long and medium terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a moderate growth score.

Nvidia

  • Some retail investors were praising NVDA’s positive performance this week after Huang’s trip to China with President Trump.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $129.16 to $236.54, trading around $230 to $236 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 74.18% over the year, higher by 23.96% over the last six months, and 26.40% YTD.
  • NVDA maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Nebius Group

  • Several investors were bullish on NBIS and expected a better performance.
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $34.72 to $233.73, trading around $217 to $222 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 512.26% over the year, and 164.72% over the last six months, and 164.20% higher YTD.
  • According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, NBIS was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score.

Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings beats, and geopolitical/news-driven narratives with broader market action during the week.

Image via Shutterstock

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