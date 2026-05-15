The near-vertical AI-driven rally that pushed Wall Street to record highs — one of the fastest and most powerful snapback advances in modern market history — finally collided with a new reality this week: inflation is reaccelerating, and the bond market is beginning to price in the risk of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

April consumer inflation rose to 3.8% year-over-year, the hottest reading since May 2023, as the economic fallout from the Strait of Hormuz blockade continued to ripple through energy and transportation costs.

Producer inflation painted an even uglier picture. The Producer Price Index surged 6% from a year earlier, far above the 4.9% consensus estimate and marking the highest annual reading since December 2022.

Meanwhile, the economy continues to run hot. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is currently tracking second-quarter real GDP growth at 4%, underscoring the resilience of demand despite higher borrowing costs and mounting geopolitical stress.

Bond Market Flashes Higher-For-Longer Concerns

This week’s Trump–Xi summit ended without a concrete agreement, leaving the U.S.–China standoff as a fresh weight on risk sentiment, while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and a U.S.–Iran breakthrough looks distant — keeping a war-risk premium firmly embedded in oil.

That backdrop now becomes the opening challenge for Kevin Warsh, who was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate in a razor-thin 54-45 vote — the closest Fed Chair confirmation in modern history — to succeed Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve.

Warsh's first policy meeting is just one month away, and futures markets now assign a greater-than-50% probability of another rate hike by year-end.

The Treasury market reacted accordingly. The 2-year yield climbed back above the psychologically critical 4% threshold, while the 30-year Treasury yield pushed through 5.10%, signaling growing expectations that rates may stay higher for longer.

Chart of The Week: 2-Year Treasury Yields Jump To March 2025 Highs

Ford Notched Best 2-Day In Six Years On Energy Business Breakthrough

Amid the macro turbulence, the clearest corporate winner of the week was Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)

Ford shares surged 13.2% on Wednesday — their best single-day performance since March 2020 — before adding another 6.7% Thursday after a bullish Morgan Stanley note highlighted the potential value of the company's newly created Ford Energy division.

The unit aims to manufacture U.S.-assembled battery storage systems for utilities, data centers and industrial clients, targeting annual deployments of at least 20 gigawatt-hours, with first deliveries expected in late 2027. Morgan Stanley estimated the business could eventually be worth as much as $10 billion.

But the broader message from markets this week was unmistakable. On Wall Street, the music has not stopped — yet — but the bond market is beginning to rewrite the playlist.

An unstoppable AI-fueled melt-up and resurging inflation are difficult to sustain side by side for long. Eventually, something has to give.

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