Semiconductor stocks just hit a deviation from trend that history has recorded only twice before, and on both occasions, the rally that produced it ended in collapse.

The only comparable readings in the data dating back to 1700 came from the French market at the peak of the Mississippi Bubble in 1720 and from the Nasdaq at the peak of the dot-com bubble in March 2000.

“SOX semiconductor index remarkably trading 62% above 200dma, comparable only to French market at peak Mississippi bubble,” Hartnett said.

Past Bubbles Peaked 35% Above 200-Day Average: SOX Today Is At 62%

Chart: SOXX vs. 200-day Moving Average

What Was The Mississippi Bubble

The Mississippi Bubble is the first true stock market mania in modern history.

It was engineered by a Scottish financier named John Law, who in 1716 convinced the French regent to let him set up a national bank that issued paper money, then bundled it with a trading company called the Compagnie des Indes that held exclusive rights to develop France’s colonies along the Mississippi River.

Shares started at 500 livres in January 1719. By December that year, they had reached 10,000, a 1,900% gain in under 12 months.

The word millionaire was coined in Paris during this episode to describe the new fortunes. Investors mortgaged estates, servants speculated alongside aristocrats, and the open-air market on rue Quincampoix needed soldiers at night to keep order.

The mechanism was simple and fragile. Law printed banknotes to fund share purchases, which pushed share prices higher, which justified printing more notes.

When the first wave of holders tried to convert paper gains into gold in early 1720, the redemption system buckled. Shares fell to 2,000 livres by September and 1,000 by December.

The paper currency went worthless, France entered a deep recession, and Law fled the country.

Why Hartnett Is Reaching For 1720

At the dotcom peak in March 2000, the Nasdaq Composite traded 55% above its 200-day moving average before falling 78% over the next two and a half years.

Semiconductor stocks are currently sitting between the Nasdaq of 2000 and France of 1720, closer to the latter than the former.

Hartnett lists the symptoms accompanying this deviation as exponential price action, extreme market concentration, collapsing volatility, and stocks pulling bond yields higher rather than the reverse, which he describes as the reason a melt-up scenario has become the consensus base case rather than the contrarian view.

What It Means For Investors

Deviation from a 200-day moving average is not a timing signal. The Nasdaq held above 50% from trend for several months before breaking in March 2000.

The Mississippi Company traded near its peak for half a year before unwinding. What the indicator measures is fragility, not the trigger.

The trigger, when it comes, has historically been small. In 1720 it was a handful of investors trying to redeem paper for gold. In 2000 it was a news headline about Japan slipping into recession. The structure was already loaded. The match arrived last.

Whether the AI infrastructure cycle produces real productivity gains is a separate question from whether semiconductor prices have run ahead of the math that supports them.

Hartnett is not saying the technology is fake.

He is indicating the price is doing something only two prior assets have ever done, and neither of them ended well.

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