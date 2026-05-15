What's Going On With Nokia Stock On Friday?

This decline comes after a British appeals court sided with Taiwanese electronics makers Acer and Asus, halting ongoing litigation over fair patent licensing terms, a decision that has raised concerns about Nokia’s future revenue from its licensing agreements.

The stock’s movement reflects broader market trends, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also experiencing declines.

Leadership Transition

Nokia appointed Emma Falck as President of Mobile Infrastructure and a member of its Group Leadership Team, effective Sept. 1.

Falck joins from Siemens, where she led Smart Infrastructure Buildings products and global technology operations. CEO Justin Hotard said Falck will help drive Nokia's AI-native 5G Advanced and 6G infrastructure strategy.

Technical Analysis

Nokia’s stock is currently trading at $13.88, significantly above its major moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at $12.19, indicating a bullish trend. The stock is 13.9% above the 20-day SMA, 38.2% above the 50-day SMA, and 100.4% above the 200-day SMA, suggesting strong upward momentum.

The primary momentum indicator, MACD, is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing. This suggests that while the stock is experiencing a pullback, the overall momentum remains constructive, supporting a potential recovery.

Key Resistance: $15.19 — This level is significant as it marks the 52-week high reached in May, which could act as a psychological barrier for traders.

Key Support: $12.19 — This level aligns with the 20-day SMA, which has historically provided support during price corrections.

Nokia is a networking equipment vendor focused primarily on supporting wireless networks and, to a growing extent, Internet Protocol and optical systems. The firm operates three segments: mobile infrastructure, network infrastructure, and a portfolio business that includes noncore operations.

This company matters in the current context due to its role in the telecommunications industry, particularly in licensing technology for video coding systems. The recent legal challenges could affect its revenue model, making its performance critical for investors.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Nokia is slated to provide its next financial update on July 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.62 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY)

: $5.62 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 88.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9) J.P. Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 30.53 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 30.53 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 69.48 — Indicates a solid growth outlook.

: 69.48 — Indicates a solid growth outlook. Quality : 79.83 — The balance sheet remains healthy.

: 79.83 — The balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: 97.18 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story with solid growth and quality scores. However, the low value ranking suggests that the stock may be trading at a premium compared to its peers.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were down 3.94% at $13.89 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock