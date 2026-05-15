Intel's Explosive Rally Vs Taiwan Semiconductor's Steady Dominance: Which AI Chip Giant Wins?

TSMC’s Margin Dominance

Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and below, accounted for 74% of TSMC’s total wafer revenue in the quarter. TSMC expects its second-quarter revenue to be between $39.0 billion and $40.2 billion.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei noted that “AI-related demand continues to be extremely robust”. The company maintains conviction in the “multi-year AI megatrend” and is increasing capital expenditures to expand its 3-nanometer capacity globally to meet this demand.

Intel’s Turnaround

Driven by the shift toward “agentic” AI, which uses the CPU as a critical control plane, Intel reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $13.6 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Intel’s Data Center and AI (DCAI) segment revenue grew 22% during the quarter.

Its non-GAAP gross margin reached 41.0%. Intel’s AI-driven businesses currently represent 60% of its revenue, and the company forecasts second-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan stated, “The next wave of Al will bring intelligence closer to the end user, moving from foundational models to inference to agentic. This shift is significantly increasing the need for Intel’s CPUs.”

Market Positioning

Investors are evaluating two different financial profiles. TSMC offers an established manufacturing base, maintaining a 66.2% gross margin. Conversely, Intel represents a turnaround play. Its ongoing market valuation reflects a forecasted return of data center CPU demand.

Technical Analysis: Parabolic Breakout Vs. Steady Channel

While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains elevated at 64.25, it has recently cooled from higher overbought levels. INTC’s MACD line is at 15.16, just above its signal line of 14.92, showing intense upward momentum that may be beginning to narrow.

Conversely, TSMC’s chart shows a more measured, sustained upward channel. The stock closed at $417.72, trading healthily above its 20-day SMA of 396.15 and its 200-day SMA of 312.19. TSM’s RSI sits close to Intel’s at 63.66.

However, its MACD line of 12.10 is currently sitting just below its signal line of 12.56 with a negative histogram of -0.46, indicating the stock is navigating a minor consolidation phase within its broader uptrend.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Pure Momentum vs. Fundamental Quality

The Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings further underscore the contrast between Intel’s rapid resurgence and TSMC’s established dominance. Both stocks share positive, green-checked price trends across the short, medium, and long term.

Intel is currently a pure momentum play, boasting a near-perfect momentum score of 99.03.

TSM, on the other hand, carries a strong momentum score of 91.05 alongside excellent marks in growth and quality. The high quality score reflects strong operational efficiency and financial health. TSM’s lowest mark is its value score of 24.72, indicating that its market price is trading at a premium relative to its fundamental measures of assets and earnings.

Here’s how both stocks have performed recently.

Stocks YTD Performance 6-Month Performance One Year Performance INTC 214.17% 226.38% 438.71% TSM 39.44% 46.66% 114.48%

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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