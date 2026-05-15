Tristan Thompson Reveals How NBA Dinners Around Warriors Games Landed Him An Anthropic Investment

NBA champion and serial investor Tristan Thompson disclosed that he holds equity in Anthropic, the maker of Claude, which is currently valued at roughly $900 billion, crediting Silicon Valley dinners hosted around NBA road games for the access.

How The Warriors’ Schedule Opened An Investment Door

“Playing against the Warriors and going to a couple of these dinners they were doing just with the NBA — sitting there and just talking to these guys and really picking their brain,” Thompson said during his appearance on the Market Bubble podcast that aired Thursday.

According to Thompson, the San Francisco-based founders described the AI roadmap and he committed on the spot. “I was like, ‘Hey man, I like what you’re talking about. Here’s a check. I want in.'”

What Investors Need To Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers champion invested in a special purpose vehicle (SPV), pooling money from fellow athletes to make a larger investment. The approach is commonly used in angel investing to improve access to oversubscribed funding rounds.

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