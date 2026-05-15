Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
A close-up, blurred view of a digital screen showing a stock market chart with green and red candlestick patterns, representing financial data and market trends.
May 15, 2026 3:43 AM 2 min read

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Stock Surges Over 16% After Hours: What's Going On?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) shares jumped 16.48% to $10.46 in after-hours trading on Thursday after the Virginia-based secure mobile management provider reported first-quarter results, topping both revenue and earnings per share estimates.

EPS Crushes Estimates by 108%

For the quarter ended Mar. 31, WidePoint posted EPS of $0.01, beating the analyst estimate of negative $0.12 by 108.33%, while revenue of $40.60 million came in 6.66% above the $38.07 million analyst forecast.

The beat marks a notable turnaround, as WidePoint had missed EPS estimates in each of the previous three quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, surged 714% year-over-year to $752,000, while free cash flow increased 941% to $674,000.

CEO Jin Kang cited both federal resilience and cost discipline as drivers. “Despite the record-long DHS shutdown, we were able to navigate the prolonged period of uncertainty with minimal impact,” Kang said.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

WidePoint has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a 52-week high of $10.49 and a 52-week low of $2.80.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of WYY stands at 65.49.

The small-cap stock of the technology company has gained 69.43% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 80% of its 52-week range.

WYY’s long-term trend and strong positioning suggest continued upside potential.

Price Action: The stock closed the regular session up 8.98% at $8.98, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WYY stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: abunuh051992 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved