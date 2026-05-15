WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Stock Surges Over 16% After Hours: What's Going On?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) shares jumped 16.48% to $10.46 in after-hours trading on Thursday after the Virginia-based secure mobile management provider reported first-quarter results, topping both revenue and earnings per share estimates.

EPS Crushes Estimates by 108%

For the quarter ended Mar. 31, WidePoint posted EPS of $0.01, beating the analyst estimate of negative $0.12 by 108.33%, while revenue of $40.60 million came in 6.66% above the $38.07 million analyst forecast.

The beat marks a notable turnaround, as WidePoint had missed EPS estimates in each of the previous three quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, surged 714% year-over-year to $752,000, while free cash flow increased 941% to $674,000.

CEO Jin Kang cited both federal resilience and cost discipline as drivers. “Despite the record-long DHS shutdown, we were able to navigate the prolonged period of uncertainty with minimal impact,” Kang said.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

WidePoint has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a 52-week high of $10.49 and a 52-week low of $2.80.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of WYY stands at 65.49.

The small-cap stock of the technology company has gained 69.43% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 80% of its 52-week range.

WYY’s long-term trend and strong positioning suggest continued upside potential.

Price Action: The stock closed the regular session up 8.98% at $8.98, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WYY stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.