Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Stock Surges Over 16% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

Dawson Geophysical Co. (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares jumped 16.58% to $4.50 in after-hours trading Thursday after the Texas-based seismic data firm reported first-quarter results where revenue rose 128% from a year ago.

Revenue Surge

For the quarter ended Mar. 31, Dawson's total revenue rose to $36.7 million, compared with $16.1 million a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $0.25, a sharp turnaround from $0.02 in the prior quarter, when revenue came in at $26.95 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, surged 364% to $10.9 million from $2.3 million a year ago.

CEO Tony Clark credited the final delivery of single-node channels in early 2026 as the key catalyst. “Our financial performance in the first quarter shows the opportunity currently available for this Company, and we believe that we are positioned to capitalize on that opportunity,” Clark said.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Dawson has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, with a 52-week high of $5.54 and a low of $1.17.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.53.

Over the past 12 months, DWSN has gained 206.35%.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 61% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: Dawson closed the regular session up 13.20% at $3.86, according to Benzinga Pro.

With a strong Momentum in the 96th percentile, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DWSN has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.