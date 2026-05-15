Why Is GAMB Stock Down Over 25% After Hours Today?

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) shares plunged more than 25% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company lowered its full-year guidance and announced an AI-led restructuring plan that includes reducing its workforce by 25%.

The company operates marketing and sports data services for the online gambling industry through brands including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and Casinos.com.

AI Restructure, Guidance Cut

Gambling.com said the restructuring is expected to generate $13 million in annualized savings, with roughly half expected to be realized in the second half of 2026.

The company now expects full-year revenue between $165 million and $170 million and adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $50 million.

Management said continued weak organic search traffic trends and regulatory pressures in the U.K. and Finland weighed on the outlook.

First-quarter revenue was essentially flat year-over-year at $40.4 million, while net loss attributable to shareholders totaled $1.2 million, compared with net income of $11.2 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA declined 43% to $9 million.

Incoming CEO and co-founder Kevin McCrystle said the company is accelerating AI integration across operations as it shifts toward smaller and more flexible teams.

Sports Data Growth Continues

Revenue from sports data services rose 13% year-over-year to $11.2 million, driven by enterprise growth tied to OpticOdds. Active OpticOdds partners increased 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Marketing revenue, however, declined 5% amid search algorithm challenges and regulatory headwinds in Europe.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Gambling.com Group has a market capitalization of approximately $145.3 million, with a 52-week high of $14.95 and a low of $3.51.

The stock is down nearly 67% over the past 12 months and was trading near its 52-week low following the earnings release.

As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $8.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $121.3 million in total borrowings.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GAMB shares currently maintain a positive short-term price trend, while medium and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock