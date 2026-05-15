Why Is POET Technologies Stock Trending Overnight?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) shares are trending on Friday.

POET shares climbed 11.28% to $22.89 in after-hours trading on Thursday after the photonic integration company reported a first-quarter net loss of $0.08 per share, improving sharply from a loss of $0.32 per share in the previous quarter.

The company reported first-quarter Non-International Financial Reporting Standards non-recurring engineering and product revenue of $503,389 for the quarter ended Mar. 31, triple the $166,760 reported a year earlier.

Non-financial reporting standards are guidelines that help companies disclose key information about their environmental, social and governance performance alongside financial results, ensuring sustainability and risk data are transparent and comparable for investors.

In the fourth quarter, reported in March, the company reported revenue of $341,200.

What Investors Need To Know

The rally was also fueled by a $50 million initial purchase order from Lumilens for electrical-optical interposer-based optical engines, the first phase of a commercial framework that could scale to $500 million in cumulative purchases over five years.

POET also announced a joint 1.6T transceiver development deal with Lessengers and a strategic collaboration with LITEON Technology.

Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and CEO said, “These initiatives further align POET with the evolving requirements of customers, partners and investors as demand for AI networking infrastructure accelerates.”

The company plans to redomicile to the U.S., eliminating potential Passive Foreign Investment Company classification risk.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

POET Technologies has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, with a 52-week high of $20.81 and a 52-week low of $3.87.

The stock of the Toronto-based company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 77.53.

Over the past 12 months, POET has gained 358.13%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading at about 98% of its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its annual high than its low.

POET's long-term trend and strong positioning suggest further upside potential.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $20.57, up 43.15%.

With a strong Momentum in the 98th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that POET has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.