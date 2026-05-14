These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies saw a significant rise of 43.15%, closing at $20.57. The stock reached an intraday high of $20.81 and a low of $17.39, with a new 52-week high of $20.81. In the after-hours trading, the shares shot up 11.28% to $22.89.

The surge followed the announcement of a new AI partnership with Silicon Valley-based technology startup Lumilens, which placed an initial $50 million order for POET’s Electrical-Optical Interposer-based engines. This collaboration could potentially generate over $500 million in purchases over five years.

Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS)

Cerebras Systems experienced a remarkable 68.15% increase, closing at $311.07. The stock hit a high of $386.34 and a low of $300, marking a new 52-week high. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 6.05% to $329.90.

Feldman said Cerebras specializes in large-scale AI computing systems powered by custom chips designed to process massive AI models more efficiently while using less power. He also highlighted the company's manufacturing partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and said expanding advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the U.S. could take 10 to 15 years due to infrastructure and supply-chain challenges.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials saw a modest gain of 0.90%, closing at $440.56. The stock’s intraday high was $448.45, with a low of $438.

Applied Materials said demand tied to the global expansion of AI computing infrastructure continued to support growth across leading-edge logic, DRAM and advanced packaging markets. The company projected third-quarter revenue of about $8.95 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.16 to $3.56 per share, both ahead of analyst estimates, and raised its outlook for semiconductor equipment business growth this year to more than 30%.

Nu Holdings rose by 0.86%, closing at $12.93. The stock reached a high of $13.17 and a low of $12.84. In extended trading, the stock fell 3.83% to $12.44.

Nu Holdings reported first-quarter revenue of $5.32 billion, up 42% year-over-year and above analyst estimates of $5.04 billion, marking the company's first quarter with more than $5 billion in revenue. Net income rose 41% year-over-year to $871 million, while net interest income reached a record $3.25 billion.

Figma’s stock jumped 6.86%, closing at $20.24. The stock’s intraday high was $20.45, with a low of $19.05. In the after-hours session, the shares jumped 11.66% to $22.60.

Figma projected second-quarter revenue of $348 million to $350 million and raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $1.422 billion and $1.428 billion. CEO Dylan Field said customers continued expanding their use of Figma's collaborative software platform across organizations.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Cerebras Systems stock is weak across Short, Medium and Long-term Price Trends.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

