Viking Stock Jumps As Cruise Demand Stays Strong, Company Names New CEO

The company also announced a significant leadership transition.

• Viking Holdings shares are testing new highs. Why did VIK hit a new high?

Quarterly Details

Viking Holdings reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents loss, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $1.054 billion (+17.5% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.01 billion.

In the quarterly conference call, Viking said booking trends remained strong, with the 2026 season already 92% booked and the 2027 season 38% booked, reflecting resilient consumer demand and pricing discipline.

In the quarterly conference call, Viking highlighted expansion initiatives, including new ships, China-focused itineraries and the hydrogen-powered Viking Libra, underscoring its focus on sustainability and long-term international growth.

Adjusted Gross Margin increased 16.9% to $717.2 million, compared to the same period in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA was $104.8 million, an increase of 43.9% year over year.

During the first quarter, Capacity PCDs increased by 6.6% over the same period in 2025, mainly driven by the growth of the company’s fleet.

As of March 31, 2026, Viking had $4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, along with an undrawn revolving credit facility worth $1 billion.

Leadership Transition Announced

Viking announced that its board has appointed President and CFO Leah Talactac as CEO.

Founder Torstein Hagen has transitioned to executive chairman and will continue serving as chairman of the board, focusing on the company's long-term strategy.

The company also named Executive Vice President of Finance Linh Banh as CFO.

Viking said Talactac, who joined the company in 2006, played a key leadership role in the company's 2024 IPO and has been serving as president since January 2025.

VIK Price Action: Viking shares are trading higher by 7.86% to $88.70 at publication on Thursday.

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