Shares are up roughly 22% over the past two sessions through Thursday midday, the strongest two-day rally since the March 2020 pandemic crash low.

The trigger was not earnings, not a product launch, not a buyback. It was a Morgan Stanley research note that turned a quietly announced subsidiary into a $10 billion thesis.

Chart: Shares Of Ford Motor On Pace For Best 2-Day Jump Since March 2020

Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call on Ford Energy

The note, published late Tuesday by analyst Andrew Percoco, indicated that Ford Energy — the battery storage business Ford formally introduced on Monday — could one day be worth as much as Ford’s entire commercial vehicle franchise.

Ford Energy will deploy at least 20 gigawatt-hours of battery storage systems annually, targeting data centers, utilities and industrial customers.

First deliveries land in late 2027.

Morgan Stanley estimates the unit could generate a 25% gross margin and roughly $346 million in earnings before interest and taxes by 2028.

According to Morgan Stanley, the business could be worth $10 billion — and that figure could prove conservative if Ford lands a single hyperscaler client.

The Tesla Comparison Wall Street Is Whispering About

For years Ford was the punchline of the EV transition. Its electric vehicle unit lost $19.5 billion in 2025 alone, prompting the writedown of nearly every major battery program.

Now the company is leveraging that same plant footprint to do something Tesla pioneered but never scaled industrially: turn lithium iron phosphate batteries into a high-margin grid storage business.

Ford’s edge comes from a licensing agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., known as CATL, the world’s largest battery maker.

By licensing CATL’s LFP chemistry and building the cells in Glendale, Kentucky, Ford qualifies under the 55% domestic content rule for the 30% Investment Tax Credit.

Morgan Stanley called the CATL relationship “an under-appreciated strategic competitive advantage.”

That structural detail matters. Most US battery storage suppliers cannot legally combine best-in-class Chinese chemistry with the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit.

Ford can. In a market where every hyperscaler needs gigawatts of stationary storage to feed AI data centers, that gap is a moat.

What The Historical Record Says About This Setup

A TradingView event study screening for two-day rallies of 20% or more in Ford shares over the past 24 years returns nine prior signals.

The forward returns are striking.

Eight prior signals. Eight positive 12-month returns. The average forward 12-month return is 218.91% and the median is 206.33%.

One caveat matters. Six of the eight prior signals clustered around the global financial crisis low and the March 2020 pandemic low. Both were generational equity bottoms.

The signal mechanically captures violent rebounds off washed-out lows, and Ford spent the past two years cycling through one of its worst writedowns in company history.

The setup rhymes.



March 2020: The Last Time This Happened

The most recent prior signal fired on March 25, 2020, three days after the S&P 500 bottomed at 2,237. Ford was trading at $4.80. Wall Street had written off the auto sector.

Within twelve months the stock returned 128.57%. Within two years it had nearly quadrupled.

The current setup is different in one important respect.

Ford is not coming off a market-wide crash. It is coming off a company-specific reset, with the broader S&P 500 sitting at record highs.

The bull case rests on whether Ford Energy is a real business or a press release.

Wall Street Is Already Repricing

Per Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings, Ford carries a consensus 12-month price target of $13.29 from 23 covering analysts. That number was set before this week’s rally and now sits below the spot price of roughly $14.60.

The Street’s three most recent actions all came in mid-April. TD Cowen maintained its hold rating with a $14 target on April 15. Goldman Sachs held at $13 on April 14.

UBS was the bull of the group, with analyst Joseph Spak upgrading the stock and raising his price target to $15 on April 14. Morgan Stanley maintained its $14 target this week, with the firm’s clean energy analyst Andrew Percoco supplying the bullish Ford Energy thesis that drove the rally.

Benchmark holds the Street-high target at $20.

The valuation context explains why the move was so explosive. Ford trades at roughly 8 times forward earnings versus the S&P 500’s 22 times.

That is a 64% discount to the broad market. Add a 5% dividend yield and the math gets interesting for any investor who believes Ford Energy will contribute meaningful revenue by 2028.

What Comes Next

The historical record points to triple-digit 12-month upside on this signal. The fundamental case rests on whether Ford Energy can sign its first major customer before 2027.

Morgan Stanley expects supply agreements with large commercial customers and hyperscalers within months.

The Street will not wait passively.

Whether this is the start of a 200% year or another false start for the patient Ford bulls depends on a single question. Can Detroit’s oldest automaker convince Silicon Valley’s largest spenders that it is now an AI infrastructure stock?

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