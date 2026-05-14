What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Today?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading slightly lower during Thursday’s premarket session, as the market reacts to broader trends.

In the broader spectrum, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, indicating a mixed sentiment in the market, which may be impacting investor confidence in the stock.

The recent drop in Plug Power’s stock follows a wave of analyst adjustments after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and stronger revenue growth in the first quarter.

The hydrogen fuel cell company delivered revenue of $163.5 million, a 22% year-over-year increase, and reported a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, which was better than analysts’ expectations of a 9-cent loss.

In its quarterly conference call, management said geopolitical instability and fuel supply concerns in Europe are accelerating interest in sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen infrastructure, with aviation-related demand becoming a major growth catalyst across Plug Power's roughly $8 billion electrolyzer opportunity funnel.

Plug Power emphasized improving liquidity visibility, ending the quarter with $802 million in total cash and outlining additional funding sources, including more than $275 million expected from hydrogen asset monetization transactions and ongoing restricted cash releases.

On Wednesday, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Neutral rating on the stock, raising the price forecast from $2.75 to $3.75.

Technical Analysis

Plug Power has shown strong momentum over the past year, with a remarkable 404.27% increase.

Currently, the stock is trading 22.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), 45.3% above its 50-day SMA, and significantly higher than both the 100-day and 200-day SMAs by over 60%.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 73.05, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, suggesting a potential pullback could be on the horizon. This high RSI level often signals that the stock may be stretched, and traders should be cautious of a possible correction.

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe, delivering its green hydrogen solutions directly to customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

This strategic positioning in the growing green energy sector is crucial as demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to rise. The recent positive earnings report reflects the company’s ability to capitalize on this trend, attracting attention from investors and analysts alike.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Plug Power is slated to provide its next financial update on August 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 20 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $168.32 million (Down from $173.97 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.47. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $3.75) (May 13) Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Raises Target to $4.00) (May 12)

: Hold (Raises Target to $4.00) (May 12) B. Riley Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $5.00) (May 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Plug Power, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.33) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Plug Power’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the market. However, the high momentum score suggests that the stock may be overextended, warranting caution among investors.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLUG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 1.01% at $3.92 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock