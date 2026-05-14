Fortinet Stock's Momentum Score Skyrockets As AI-Driven Q1 Beat Ignites Rally

Earnings Beat Sparks Massive Ranking Jump

Driven by what CEO Ken Xie described as “strong execution,” during its earnings call, the cybersecurity giant’s stock has surged 48.21% year-to-date.

This aggressive market rally has triggered a massive week-over-week jump in its Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ momentum score, which rocketed from a percentile rank of 24.75 up to 82.53.

According to Benzinga Edge, momentum measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranked as a percentile against other stocks.

Fortinet‘s new 82.53 ranking is technically supported by “green” price trends across the board, showing that the stock is in an upward trend over the short, medium, and long term.

Inside The Rankings Surge

Additionally, the company boasts an impressive growth score of 86.45, a metric that measures a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue.

Fortinet delivered $1.85 billion in the first quarter revenue—a 20% year-over-year increase—and raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance.

Capitalizing On ‘Durable Tailwinds’

The foundational catalyst behind the positive momentum rank is an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

CFO Christiane Ohlgart pointed to “durable tailwinds” supporting the continued adoption of Fortinet’s platform, specifically highlighting the convergence of networking and security alongside the rising enterprise demand to secure high-performance AI infrastructures.

FTNT Surges Over Last 6 Months

The stock is currently up 48.65% over the last six months. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.63% in the same period.

Over the year, FTNT has risen by 12.30%. With a 52-week range of $70.12 to $117.84, it closed Wednesday 3.35% higher at $117.69 apiece, and it was lower by 0.61% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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