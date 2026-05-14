Equinix, Digital Realty REITs In Focus As AI Frenzy Drives $50 Billion Data Center Construction Surge

A Historic Real Estate Reversal

According to Augur Infinity market data highlighted by The Kobeissi Letter, data center construction spending “jumped +34%” year-over-year in March to reach a “record $50 billion” annualized rate.

This represents a massive 437% increase since the beginning of 2021, when the annualized rate stood at a mere $9 billion. Conversely, traditional commercial real estate is facing a steep decline.

Office building construction spending fell 9% year-over-year in March, down to $46 billion, officially hitting the “lowest since 2015.” This marks a historic real estate shift: data center spending now outright exceeds office building construction by $4 billion.

Office construction spending exceeded data center investments by $65 billion as recently as 2020.

Top REITs Capitalize On Digital Demand

As the expansion of AI infrastructure reshapes the computing market and workloads shift increasingly toward complex AI training and inference, the demand for secure, scalable physical spaces is skyrocketing.

While the sector faces risks from high operating expenses and intensifying tech competition, data centers remain an essential, recession-proof component of the modern digital economy.

Here’s a list of a few data center and other REIT-linked ETFs for investors to consider amid the boom.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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