Political pressure is building for consumer rebates after Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) on Wednesday accused the administration's tariff policy of raising costs for households while allowing major corporations to retain the financial benefits.

In a post on X, Kelly said, "Americans have paid the real price of this administration’s chaotic tariff policy. The savings should go back to them, not big corporations who raised prices and did just fine."

Consumers Claim Nike Passes Tariff Costs Onto Shoppers

The case argues that if Nike receives money back tied to those duties, customers who paid the increases should share in the benefit. The filing points to a February U.S. Supreme Court decision that found the president did not have authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy certain tariffs.

Nike has previously said it paid about $1 billion in duties on imported products tied to the challenged tariff actions. The complaint alleges Nike raised some shoe prices by $5 to $10 and increased some clothing prices by $2 to $10 as part of covering those added costs.

The scrutiny surrounding Nike’s pricing practices reflects ongoing market pressures and consumer expectations, particularly as more than 2,000 companies pursue claims for tariff refunds, which could reshape how retailers like Nike handle pricing and refunds in the future.

Nike Stock Down, Insider Investments Built Confidence

Nike shares are down more than 33% since the start of the year. The decline might suggest the company may be facing a long-term “generational reset,” according to the popular analyst Ali Martinez.

As highlighted by the recent stock activity, Nike insiders have shown confidence in the stock's potential, with CEO Elliott Hill purchasing 23,660 shares at an average price of $42.27, while Apple CEO Tim Cook acquired 25,000 shares at $42.43.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE has a weak price trend in the short, medium and long term but has a solid Value score in the 67th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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