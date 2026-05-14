Why Did Lobo Technologies Stock Jump Over 33% After Hours?

Lobo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) surged 33.70% in after-hours trading to $0.69, recovering sharply from a 8.43% intraday decline.

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock of the China-based manufacturer and seller of electric mobility products closed the regular session at $0.51.

No immediate catalyst for the after-hours spike has been confirmed.

However, last week’s announcement may be driving renewed investor interest.

AI Commercialization Play

On May 4, LOBO said its proprietary Claw AI Agent platform had integrated DeepSeek V4, a 1.6-trillion-parameter Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model, along with OpenAI and Google Gemini, into a unified intelligent routing architecture.

The platform supports a 1-million-token context window and targets enterprise automation use cases including contract review, bill of materials analysis, and cross-border customer communication.

LOBO is also exploring external commercialization of the platform for small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises and overseas trading companies.

For fiscal year 2026, reported in late April, LOBO posted revenue of $23.22 million and EPS of -$0.52.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Lobo Technologies has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a 52-week high of $1.58, and a 52-week low of $0.35.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of LOBO stands at 37.84.

The small-cap stock has dropped 41.06% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 13% of its 52-week range, indicating it is trading closer to its annual low.

LOBO's sharp decline and weak positioning point to ongoing pressure, underscoring elevated risk and the need for clearer signs of recovery before investor confidence can return.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LOBO is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

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