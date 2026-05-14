Precision Optics Corporation (POCI) Stock Surges Over 23% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

Record Revenue

Precision’s gross margins swung to 23.6% from a near-flat 2.8% in the prior sequential quarter. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.3 million versus a loss of $1.3 million a year ago.

According to the Massachusetts-based company, production revenue hit $7.6 million, up 131% year-over-year.

CEO Joe Forkey said, “Our third quarter results were highlighted by revenue of $8.7 million, a new quarterly revenue record, and positive adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the continued strength of our core production programs and meaningful improvements in manufacturing performance.”

Raised FY2026 Guidance

Precision Optics raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to $29 million–$31 million from a prior range of $26 million–$28 million, implying up to 62% growth over fiscal year 2025.

The company also narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a loss of $2.5 million–$2.7 million, improving from the earlier range of $2.5 million–$3.0 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Precision Optics, a developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments, has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, with a 52-week high of $6.04 and a 52-week low of $3.55.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.76.

Over the past 12 months, POCI has dropped 0.43%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading at about 42% of its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its annual low than its high.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $4.60, up 1.32%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate POCI stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: FabrikaSimf on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.