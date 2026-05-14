Leslie's (LESL) Stock Surges Nearly 26% After Hours: What's Going On?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares jumped 25.87% in after-hours trading to $1.80 Wednesday after the pool and spa retailer beat second-quarter revenue estimates by 13.97%.

For the period ended Apr. 4, second-quarter revenue totaled $184.74 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $162.10 million and marking a strong rebound after the Arizona-based company missed revenue expectations in the first quarter of 2026.

Leslie’s gross margin expanded to 28.9% from 24.8% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by $9.2 million, improving from a loss of $36.1 million to a loss of $26.8 million.

CEO Jason McDonell credited the March-launched "Price Drop" initiative, a strategic pricing overhaul that shifted the company from a high-low promotional model to everyday value pricing on key items, with reactivating lapsed customers and driving transaction growth.

EPS of negative $5.36 still missed the estimate of negative $4.55 by 17.8%.

The company reiterated its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting sales between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $55 million to $75 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Leslie’s has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, with a 52-week high of $18.56 and a low of $0.87.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.85.

Over the past 12 months, LESL has dropped 91.01%.

Currently, the stock is positioned close to its annual low.

Price Action: LESL closed the regular session down 5.30% at $1.43, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LESL is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.