Snail (SNAL) Stock Is Trending Overnight — Here's Why It Moved Over 82% In After-Hours Session

Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

SNAL jumped 82.08% to $0.91 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after the California-based company reported strong first-quarter results, beating both revenue and earnings per share.

What Q1 Data Says

For the quarter ended Mar. 31, Snail’s net revenue increased 35.7% from the previous year to $27.3 million, beating analyst estimates by 51.64%. The growth was driven by strong sales of ARK: Survival Ascended (ASA), which sold 1.4 million units, along with the release of the ARK Lost Colony DLC, a canonical expansion for ASA.

Net income turned positive at $2.1 million versus a net loss in the first quarter of 2025, aided by higher revenue and reduced operating expenses.

EPS came in at $0.06, beating analyst estimates by 128.57%.

Management Commentary

CEO Hai Shi said, “We exited 2025 with tailwinds that positioned Snail for stronger and more stable growth and results.” He added, “Approximately $11 million from our deferred revenue backlog is expected to be recognized upon the release of Genesis Part 1.”

“The next 12–18 months will serve as an inflection period as we advance our ARK pipeline and deliver on investments across our broader portfolio,” he said.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Snail, an independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, has a market capitalization of $21.51 million. Its stock has traded between a 52-week high of $2.16 and a 52-week low of $0.34.

SNAL’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.73.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the technology company has dropped 55.57%.

Currently, SNAL is positioned at about 9% of its 52-week range, meaning the stock is trading close to its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $0.50, down 0.08%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SNAL has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.