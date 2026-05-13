Major U.S. indices ended Wednesday mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.14% to 49,693.20, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.58% to 7,444.25 and the Nasdaq climbed 1.20% to 26,402.34.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco’s stock climbed 2.60%, closing at $101.87 after reaching an intraday high of $102.01 and a low of $99.29. The stock’s 52-week range is between $60.84 and $102.01. In the after-hours trading, the stock popped 19.76% to $122.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $4.27–$4.29 per share from $4.13–$4.17, above analyst estimates of $4.16 per share. It also increased its fiscal 2026 total orders outlook to $9 billion from $5 billion after receiving $5.3 billion in orders year-to-date.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia shares surged 11.69%, closing at $14.71, with an intraday high of $14.83 and a low of $13.47. The stock hit a 52-week high of $14.83. The shares rose 3.91% to $15.29 in extended trading.

Nokia also reaffirmed its 2026 comparable operating profit outlook of $2.34 billion to $2.93 billion after reporting first-quarter net sales of $5.26 billion, up 4% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings rose 67% to 6 cents per share. The company said Network Infrastructure sales grew 6%, supported by a 20% increase in Optical Networks revenue.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Ford’s stock jumped 13.18%, closing at $13.57, with an intraday high of $13.94 and a low of $11.97. The stock’s 52-week range is between $9.88 and $14.80. The stock rose 1.03% to $13.71 in extended trading.

Ford’s shares soared on optimism surrounding its Energy division, which could be valued at $10 billion. Morgan Stanley highlighted Ford's partnership with CATL as a key advantage in supplying compliant energy storage systems for utilities and data centers in the U.S.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ:QUCY)

Quantum Cyber saw an impressive 315.12% increase, closing at $1.34, with an intraday high of $1.62 and a low of $0.49. The stock’s 52-week range is between $0.30 and $1.62. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 19.4% to $1.60.

The company said the drone systems feature ranges exceeding 25 kilometers, autonomous navigation and encrypted communications. Quantum Cyber added that the agreement supports its broader "System-of-Systems" autonomous defense strategy spanning drone warfare, counter-UAS, demining and command-and-control applications.

Notably, last month, Mainz Biomed N.V. rebranded as Quantum Cyber N.V. and also changed its trading symbol to QUCY.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius shares rose 15.72%, closing at $207.27, with an intraday high of $217.34 and a low of $195. The stock reached a 52-week high of $217.34.

Nebius Group shares moved higher after BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target on the company to $205 from $175. The firm highlighted continued momentum in AI and high-performance computing-related technology stocks.

Nebius is expected to report quarterly revenue of $374.23 million, up from $55.3 million a year earlier, while analysts forecast a loss of 73 cents per share compared with a 39-cent loss in the prior-year period. The stock's rally has been driven by strong growth expectations tied to AI infrastructure demand despite elevated valuation levels.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Cisco Systems stock has a Momentum in the 86th percentile and Value in the 16th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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