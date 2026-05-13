Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Irenic Capital did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

• What’s going on with HPE shares today?

Irenic Capital Enters Fray

Post-Merger Regulatory Hurdles

The company recently closed a $14 billion takeover of Juniper Networks. This was Hewlett Packard Enterprise's largest acquisition ever. An 18-month regulatory review drew allegations of improper lobbying.

HPE Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, HPE is extended but still technically constructive: the stock is trading 8.3% above its 20-day SMA ($28.58) and 31.9% above its 200-day SMA ($23.47).

The moving-average structure remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that occurred in April.

With the 52-week high at $31.95 and the stock currently just below that area, traders often watch for either a clean breakout attempt or a "double-top" style rejection that sends the price back toward nearer support.

HPE Stock Price Activity: Hewlett Packard shares were up 2.18% at $30.88 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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