Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Irenic Capital did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.
• What’s going on with HPE shares today?
Irenic Capital Enters Fray
Post-Merger Regulatory Hurdles
The company recently closed a $14 billion takeover of Juniper Networks. This was Hewlett Packard Enterprise's largest acquisition ever. An 18-month regulatory review drew allegations of improper lobbying.
HPE Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch
From a longer-term trend perspective, HPE is extended but still technically constructive: the stock is trading 8.3% above its 20-day SMA ($28.58) and 31.9% above its 200-day SMA ($23.47).
The moving-average structure remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that occurred in April.
With the 52-week high at $31.95 and the stock currently just below that area, traders often watch for either a clean breakout attempt or a "double-top" style rejection that sends the price back toward nearer support.
HPE Stock Price Activity: Hewlett Packard shares were up 2.18% at $30.88 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: MacroEcon / Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.