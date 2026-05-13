What's Going On With ParaZero Stock Wednesday?

The live battlefield simulation, conducted with regional reseller New Akord Security, featured drone, robotics and countermeasure technologies and was attended by more than 200 officials, including senior NATO officers and Romanian military leaders.

CEO Ariel Alon said the event highlighted growing demand for the company's counter-UAS technology and reinforced its position within NATO-affiliated defense ecosystems across Europe.

ParaZero Technical Analysis

The bigger picture remains bearish: PRZO is trading 20.2% below its 20-day SMA, 36% below its 50-day SMA, 45.5% below its 100-day SMA, and 55.8% below its 200-day SMA—classic "below all key trend lines" positioning.

Momentum is the main story right now, and RSI is the cleanest read: at 28.55, it's in oversold territory, which tells traders the selling has been stretched and conditions are in place for sharp snapback rallies even if the primary trend is still down.

Trend structure also leans negative after the death cross in January (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), and the stock's 12-month performance (down 35.48%) lines up with that longer-term pressure. From a swing perspective, the recent swing low in April and the 52-week low in May keep attention on whether price can hold above the low-50-cent area or risks another leg down.

Key Resistance : 69 cents — aligns with the 20-day SMA/EMA area, a common "first ceiling" during oversold rebounds

: 69 cents — aligns with the 20-day SMA/EMA area, a common "first ceiling" during oversold rebounds Key Support: 51 cents — the 52-week low zone that bulls typically try to defend

Price Action

PRZO Price Action: ParaZero Technologies shares were down 0.38% at $0.54 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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