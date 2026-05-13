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Growing Stock Market Chart with Candlestick Design. Digital Graph Showing a Healthy Bullish Market Trend for a Business Listing. Computer Screen with Financial Report, Investment Data
May 13, 2026 9:04 AM 2 min read

Innodata's Blowout Q1 Earnings Ignites Massive Stock Momentum Spike

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in market sentiment, with the stock’s Benzinga Edge momentum score skyrocketing week-on-week from 13.12 to a near-perfect 95.88.

Massive Momentum Shift Following Q1 Blowout

This dramatic technical validation comes directly on the heels of a blockbuster first-quarter 2026 earnings report.

Driven by an explosive 54% year-over-year revenue increase to $90.1 million and a newly secured $51 million contract with a Big Tech leader, CEO Jack Abuhoff declared the AI data engineering firm is entering a “golden age of innovation.”

Management aggressively raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to more than 40%.

Technicals And Fundamentals Align

The Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings underscore the strength of Innodata's underlying business. Alongside the 95.88 momentum score, the company boasts a staggering 98.11 Growth rank.

Technical indicators are equally bullish, with the stock’s price trend flashing green across short, medium, and long-term timeframes.

This robust price action is putting immense pressure on short sellers. With 17.29% of publicly traded shares currently held short and requiring over five days to cover, the near-perfect momentum score signals the potential for a prolonged short squeeze.

Strategic Wins Fueling The Future

Innodata’s upgraded outlook is anchored in tangible operational milestones. Beyond the massive $51 million tech contract, the company successfully launched a beta evaluation and observability platform, immediately securing a $1 million hyperscaler contract.

Furthermore, a new federal prime contract and a strategic shift to single-segment reporting highlight the firm's deep integration of agentic AI workflows.

Armed with $117.4 million in cash and zero drawn debt on its newly expanded $50 million credit facility, Innodata is capitalized to sustain this rapid growth.

INOD Surges Over The Year

The stock is currently up 80.75% year-to-date and 48.65% over the last six months. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.08% in the same period.

Over the year, INOD has surged by 157.61%. With a 52-week range of $33.44 to $114.77, it closed Tuesday 11.31% lower at $92.09 apiece, and it was higher by 4.66% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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