AEVEX Lands $18.5 Million US Air Force Deal

The company said the contract supports deployment of its 3D-printed Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems designed for scalable production, affordability and mission flexibility.

CEO Roger Wells said AEVEX remains focused on delivering "dependable, mission-aligned capabilities." The company will execute the contract through its U.S. manufacturing and engineering operations across California, Virginia, Ohio, Florida and Alabama.

AEVEX Technical Analysis

From a longer-term view, AVEX is still trading in the lower half of its 52-week range ($22.27 to $42.34), which keeps the technical conversation centered on whether May's swing low can continue to act as a floor.

The stock's distance from the April 52-week high also highlights that rallies have struggled to sustain momentum once price gets extended.

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 52.69—neutral and consistent with a stock that's more in "wait-and-see" mode than in a trending breakout or breakdown.

In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling pressure is getting stretched; near the low-50s suggests neither side has clear control right now.

Key turning points matter here: the 52-week high was set in April, followed by a reset into May that also marked the 52-week low and a recent swing low.

That sequence often leaves traders watching for a higher low to form; if that doesn't happen, the chart can slip back into a "sell the bounce" rhythm.

Key Resistance : $42.34 — the 52-week high from April that defines the upside ceiling from the last major peak

: $42.34 — the 52-week high from April that defines the upside ceiling from the last major peak Key Support: $22.27 — the 52-week low reached in May and the clearest downside reference level on the chart

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AEVEX, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value: Weak (Score: 2.22) — The stock is currently trading at a premium relative to its peers.

The Verdict: AEVEX’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak value ranking, indicating that the stock may be overvalued compared to its competitors. This could suggest caution for investors looking for value-oriented opportunities in the current market environment.

AEVEX Price Action

AVEX Stock Price Activity: AEVEX shares were up 1.47% at $28.57 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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